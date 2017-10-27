Graham: If We Don’t Get Meaningful Tax Reform, It’s ‘Probably the End of the Republican Party As We Know It’

During an interview with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio on Friday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued that if there isn’t meaningful tax reform, “that’s probably the end of the Republican Party as we know it.”

advertisement

Graham said, “I think all of us realize that if we fail on taxes that’s the end of the Republican Party’s governing majority in 2018. We’ll lose the House, probably lose ground in the Senate, and President Trump has got a profile different from the party. There’s kinda two or three different Republican Parties now, I guess. But we’re all in it together. I can’t imagine how he could be successful with Nancy Pelosi running the House. They’d try to impeach him pretty quick, and it’d be just one constant investigation after another. So, it’s important that we pass tax reform in a meaningful way. If we don’t, that’s probably the end of the Republican Party as we know it.”

Graham added that he isn’t worried about personality disagreements sinking tax reform. He also stated that there is a potential sticking point on eliminating deductions and extensions to offset costs from tax cuts.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett