Maher: ‘As a Patriotic Service,’ Flake Should Run As An Independent to Elect a Democrat

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that Republicans like Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona should run as independents as a “patriotic service” to split the GOP vote and elect Democrats.

advertisement

Maher said, “[I]f Jeff Flake or somebody like that wants to really make a difference, you said he should go back and fight. What they really should do, is run as an independent. 80% of Republicans are with Trump, that means 20% aren’t. You could get those people. You could, as a patriotic service, split the Republican vote 80-20 and elect a Democrat, like Teddy Roosevelt did in 1912.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett