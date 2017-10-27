Maher: Fox News Is ‘State TV’ – ‘This Is a Very Bad Axis of Evil’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that Fox News is state television and formed “a very bad axis of evil.”

advertisement

Maher stated, “The real problem to me is that Fox News has become state TV. It’s — they were always, of course, Republican. It’s different now, as all things with Trump, it’s worse. And this is a very bad axis of evil. Because they didn’t hear the Jeff Flake speech. They didn’t know about it. It doesn’t exist. The things that we talk about do not exist because they are not shown on Fox TV.”

Daily Beast reporter Betsy Woodruff responded that Fox did carry the speech live, and Maher responded that the Fox News website downplayed the speech.

Maher later added, “Fox gives him his agenda. the typical Fox viewer is now president, an old white guy with anger issues, we’re not sure why. No, really. And so, their anecdotal, false, racist view of the country is his view. And they know that they have this viewership of one person. That’s all they have to please. They very often do give him his agenda.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett