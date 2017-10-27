Watch: Bystanders Rob, Take Pictures of Woman After She Gets Knocked Out

HORRIFIC: A #Pittsburgh woman knocked out cold on a busy sidewalk. Instead of getting help, groups of men come by and take videos of her, rob her, even take selfies. Meanwhile NOBODY CALLED 911. KDKA-TV EXCLUSIVE: https://t.co/kQSQqrO7Vu pic.twitter.com/ueqlOTWWg0

Per a CBS Pittsburgh report, Pittsburgh Police are investigating an incident caught on surveillance video over a month ago where a man can be seen knocking out a woman and bystanders did nothing to help.

In the video, the man walks up to the woman, kicks her legs out from under her and then punches her in the face, knocking her out. He then walks off.

Instead of helping, bystanders take pictures and video of the motionless woman with one even reportedly taking a selfie with her.

“They don’t treat animals like that. They wouldn’t treat a dog that way. It’s disgusting. My daughter needs help,” the victim’s mother told CBS Pittsburgh.

One person in the video can be seen bending down next to the victim and picking something up off the ground.

Nobody called 911 to help the woman, who was left on the sidewalk until she regained consciousness.

Pittsburgh Police are still investigating the attack. They believe they have identified the man who knocked the victim out.

