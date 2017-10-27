Whitlock: NFL Owners Meeting with Players About Social Reform Are ‘Dealing with Children with Unreasonable Expectations’

"NFL owners are dealing with children with unrealistic expectations… I don't know how you negotiate with children." — @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/8xYvjGVPU3

In response to the meetings between NFL owners and players regarding social issues, Fox Sports 1 “Speak for Yourself” co-host Jason Whitlock warned owners that they are “dealing with children with unrealistic expectations.”

“God bless all the owners for having to deal with this because they’re dealing with children,” Whitlock said. “I don’t know how you negotiate.”

He added, “The players are going to throw a tantrum until [Colin Kaepernick] gets a job. I would tell the NFL ownership, ‘Be very, very careful.'”

Free agent Colin Kaepernick accepted the invitation to “join the conversation” in next week’s meeting between players and the owners.

