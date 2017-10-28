Flashback: Kellyanne Conway Recalls Members of Congress ‘Rubbing Up Against Girls, Sticking Their Tongues Down Women’s Throats’

In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews after the October 9, 2016 presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, then-Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway was asked about the leaked “Access Hollywood” tape of Trump making what were deemed to be inappropriate remarks about women.

advertisement

Conway dismissed those remarks as “locker room” talk. She also said that members of Congress, some of which had condemned Trump at the time, had engaged in lewd behavior of their own.

“I would talk to some of the members of Congress out there. [I remember] when I was younger and prettier, them rubbing up against girls, sticking their tongues down women’s throats uninvited who didn’t like it. You’re saying ‘yeah,’ because you know it is true,” Conway said. “Some are on the list of people who won’t support Donald Trump because they ride around on a high horse.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor