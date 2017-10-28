SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Joy Reid: Dems Are Still Fighting the 2016 Election

by Trent Baker28 Oct 20170

In a Saturday discussion about the 2018 midterm elections, MSNBC “AM Joy” host Joy Reid argued that Republicans are fighting to protect President Donald Trump “at all costs” while the Democratic Party is still fighting the 2016 election.

“I feel like, in a lot of ways, the Republican Party is fighting to protect Donald Trump at all costs and the Democratic Party is still fighting the 2016 election forever, right?” Reid stated. “It seems like an endless feedback loop that will never end.”

