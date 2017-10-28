MSNBC Guest: ‘Autocratic’ Trump Admin Attempting to Use Uranium One Deal to Persecute Clinton

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, journalist and Sarah Kendzior accused the “autocratic” Trump administration of attempting to use the Uranium One deal to persecute Hillary Clinton and get her locked up.

[Trump]’s trying to feed his base. He’s trying to set up prosecution and persecution of people who he dislikes,” Kendzior told host Joy Reid. “He was not able to deliver. There’s no wall. There is still Obamacare, and so he’s shooting for lock [Clinton] up.”

“[W]hat I worry about is that this lock her up will extend beyond Clinton to any kind of opponent. He targets private citizens. Last week, he was targeting a grieving widow. So, there’s really no limits to what this administration would do. And so, I think even though it’s become obvious that this propaganda blitz was in part due to draw attention away from what Mueller did, we need to watch it in the weeks to come because his is an autocratic administration and I don’t think that they’re going to stop with these baseless smears and persecutory attempts.”

