Rev William Barber: Existing Border Wall Is a ‘Criminal Wall’ That Is ‘Raping People’s Opportunity’

by Trent Baker28 Oct 20170

Saturday, Rev. William Barber, pastor at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, NC, claimed the current United States – Mexico border wall is a “criminal wall” that is “raping people’s opportunity.”

“I was at the border,” Barber recalled on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.” “We walked into the Rio Grande. We watched families have to walk into the Rio Grande to touch family members they hadn’t seen for 16 years. I went to the wall. We saw children reaching through the walls. I didn’t see rapists and criminals. I saw a criminal wall and wall that is raping people’s opportunity.”

