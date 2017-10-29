SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Christie: Leak of Reported Indictment in Russia Probe ‘Could Be a Crime’

by Pam Key29 Oct 20170

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing a potential indictment coming in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said the leak to the media could be a crime.

Christie said, “First off, it’s supposed to be kept a secret … There are very strict criminal laws about disclosing grand jury information. Now, depending on who disclosed this to CNN, it could be a crime.”

He added, “As a prosecutor, I can tell you, that was the thing that we emphasized the most with our prosecutors and our agents was, ‘Let me tell you, something, we will prosecute you if we find out you leaked this stuff. Because we have to have, the public have confidence in the fact that the grand jury process is secret and as a result fair. If you’re leaking stuff out of a grand jury, which happens, you shouldn’t be doing that. Again, we don’t know who leaked it to CNN. It would be a crime if prosecutors or agents leaked it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x