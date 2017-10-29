Christie: Trump Is ‘Not Under Investigation’

On #CNNSOTU @GovChristie says @realDonaldTrump is not under investigation, @JakeTapper pushes back: how do you know? https://t.co/KXSsURe92p

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while discussing special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said President Donald Trump was not under investigation.

advertisement

Christie said, “I think the good news from the president perspective is that he is not under investigation.”

He added, “The last news that we received publicly is that the president was told he is not under investigation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN