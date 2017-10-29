Collins on Russia Probe: I Have Yet to See ‘Definitive Evidence of Collusion’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” when asked about the Senate’s investigations on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she has yet to see evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.
Collins said, “I have not yet seen any definitive evidence of collusion. I’ve seen lots of evidence that the Russians were very active in trying to influence the elections,”
