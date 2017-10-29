Corker: Trump Is ‘Exhibiting’ Some of Kim Jong-Un’s Erratic Tendencies

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) said President Donald Trump was “exhibiting some of those same tendencies” as North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

advertisement

Corker said, “The tweets that are sent out mocking a leader of another country raises tensions in the region. And so people are sitting there, they know they have got an erratic leader in North Korea, they lived with three erratic leaders. Actually, this is the third one, then when we start exhibiting some of those same tendencies, it creates an air that leads again more fully towards conflict. What we need to be doing is supporting the efforts that secretary Tillerson and Secretary Mattis, who is involved in this diplomacy, are carrying out.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN