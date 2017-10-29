Dem Sen Kamala Harris: Justice Department ‘Now Stands On the Side of Discrimination’

Saturday night in Washington, D.C. at a dinner for the Human Rights Campaign, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said the Justice Department under Attorney General Jeff Sessions “stands on the side of discrimination instead of equality.”

advertisement

Harris said, “We have been reminded racism in this country is real. Sexism, anti-Semitism are real in this country. Homophobia and transphobia are real in this country. And we must speak that truth so we can deal with it.”

She continued, “From the United States Congress to the United States census LGBT rights are under attack. Under attack by a Justice Department that now stands on the side of discrimination instead of equality.”

Referencing U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama, Harris added, “Under attack by a Senate nominee who thinks homosexuality should be illegal.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN