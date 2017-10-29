EPA’s Pruitt: The Days of Abusing the EPA by Regulation Through Litigation Are Over

In a Sunday appearance on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt revealed that the practice of regulation through litigation, something Pruitt said abuses the EPA, is no more.

“There’s a practice that’s been going on for a number of years, it involves multiple types of plaintiffs,” Pruitt told host John Catsimatidis. “They come in and they sue the EPA and they work out an outcome and then they go into the court. They sue and in the same day that the EPA raises the white flag and settles. And they regulate through litigation, outside the rule-making process, outside of public comment, outside of participation by stakeholders across the country, So it is sue and settle, regulation through litigation. And it’s an abuse of the regulatory process.

“We ended that practice last week,” he added.

