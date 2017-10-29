SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GOP Sen Portman: Trump Is ‘Too Defensive’ on Russia

by Pam Key29 Oct 20170

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said President Donald Trump was “too defensive” about the investigations into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election.

When asked about the president reaction to the investigations, Portman said, “Too defensive. I mean, look, he won. And I think you would agree he won the election fair and square. He’s duly elected. ”

He continued, “We ought to instead focus on the outrage that the Russians meddled in our elections, not just this last election. They did it long before Donald Trump. They’re going to do it long after Donald Trump if we don’t do something about it. So we need to get to the bottom of it. And we need to go where the facts lead us.”

