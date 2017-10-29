Gowdy Slams Mueller Team Over Leaks About Charges in Trump-Russia Probe

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) discussed a potential indictment coming in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

advertisement

Gowdy said it was “kind of ironic that the people charged with investigating the law and the violations of the law would violate the law.”

Gowdy said, “In the only conversation I’ve had with Robert Mueller, I stressed to him the importance of cutting out the leaks with respect to serious investigations. It’s kind of ironic that the people charged with investigating the law and the violations of the law would violate the law.”

He added, “Make no mistake, disclosing grand jury material is a violation of the law. Somebody violated their oath of secrecy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN