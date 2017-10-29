SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Kasich: I Don’t Agree On Ratcheting Down the Number of Legal Immigrants

by Pam Key29 Oct 20170

On this weekend’s broadcast of on “Fox News Sunday,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said he didn’t agree on “ratcheting down the number of legal immigrants that can come into this country.”

Kasich continued, “Immigration has always been sort of high-octane power for our country. It brings people in with a lot of energy and a lot of new ideas. Of course, we have to have a secure border; everybody believes that, but to begin ratcheting down the number of people who can legally come here, I don’t support that.”

