Kudlow: Best Economy We’ve Had in 10 Years

The economy is now at its best in a decade, according to economist and CNBC regular Larry Kudlow.

advertisement

“The business side of the economy, the supply side, is doing very well,” Kudlow said Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

“It’s the best showing we’ve seen — I don’t know, probably in over 10 years,” he added. “It’s as though businesses are sniffing out tax cuts, and they’re starting to pull the trigger on some investments. And that, of course, will lead to higher wages. I like that a lot because that’s been the worst area of the economy, business investments, and I think the stock market loves it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent