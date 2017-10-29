Rep Peter King: ‘Not One Word of Evidence’ Linking Trump Campaign to Russian Collusion

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Peter King (R-NY) told host Maria Bartiromo there was “not one word of evidence linking in any way, the Trump campaign to any Russian collusion.”

King said, “I’m on the committee which is investigating the whole alleged Russian collusion, and I’ve not seen one bit of evidence —we have Michael Cohen, whose President Trump’s attorney this week, he answered every question. I’ve been there for almost all of the witnesses — not one word of evidence linking in any way the Trump campaign to any Russian collusion.”

