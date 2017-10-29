Sen Angus King: Special Counsel Mueller’s Charges Are ‘Just the Beginning’

Sen. Angus King on special counsel Mueller's charges: "Whatever it is, it's really just the beginning” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/lPjk9yLbI7

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while discussing a potential indictment coming in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said it was “really just the beginning.”

advertisement

King said, “Like everyone else in Washington, I’ll be watching tomorrow to see what comes out of the Mueller investigation. But I think it’s important to emphasize that this, whatever it is, is really just the beginning. And I’m sure there will be additional evidence, assuming director Mueller uncovers additional evidence. He’s a pro. He’s going to follow the facts where they lead.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN