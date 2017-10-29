SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sen Angus King: Special Counsel Mueller’s Charges Are ‘Just the Beginning’

by Pam Key29 Oct 20170

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while discussing a potential indictment coming in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said it was “really just the beginning.”

King said, “Like everyone else in Washington, I’ll be watching tomorrow to see what comes out of the Mueller investigation. But I think it’s important to emphasize that this, whatever it is, is really just the beginning. And I’m sure there will be additional evidence, assuming director Mueller uncovers additional evidence. He’s a pro. He’s going to follow the facts where they lead.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x