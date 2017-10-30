SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Sen Blumenthal: ‘We Can Expect to See More Indictments’

by Ian Hanchett30 Oct 20170

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) declared that more indictments can be expected in Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Blumenthal said, “[O]ne point is clear: These indictments and convictions show why I fought so hard for a special counsel. and very tellingly, to answer your question, is CNN’s report about what was said at the Papadopoulos plea proceeding, that there is a larger investigation of which this agreement is a small part. Clearly, this investigation is, in a sense, just beginning, it’s the end of the beginning, not the beginning of the end. And we can expect to see more indictments.”

