Dershowitz: I Don’t Think Mueller Will ‘Get’ Trump – ‘I Don’t Think They Have Anything’

On Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is playing dominoes by indicting Paul Manafort to get to the president. Dershowitz added, “I don’t think they’re going to get him [Trump]. I don’t think they have anything.”

Dershowitz said, “Well, there’s no question that although Manafort didn’t do anything that had anything to do with the Russian probe or anything like that, his indictment has everything to do with Trump. They never would have indicted him for money laundering or tax evasion if he weren’t somebody they thought could turn on Trump, could provide information or evidence. If not Trump, somebody higher up in the chain between Manafort and Trump, this is dominoes. You knock down the first domino, that knocks down the second domino. Ultimately, what Mueller is aiming for is the big domino in the Oval Office. I don’t think they’re going to get him. I don’t think they have anything. Because collusion, even if were to be established, isn’t a crime. You have to find something that actually violates the federal criminal statutes. I don’t think they’re even close to that.”

