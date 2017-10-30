GOP Rep Nunes on Deep State Leaks: ‘DOJ Could Do Their Job and Begin to Investigate’

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called on the Department of Justice to “do its job” regarding leaks from major U.S. intelligence services.

Host Laura Ingraham asked Nunes to clear up whether or not he had recused himself from his committee’s investigation into matters regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Previously, Nunes has said he hadn’t recused himself from Russia investigation, but just from leading it.

Later, in a follow-up question, Ingraham asked Nunes if he would be calling former Obama administration officials Susan Rice and Samantha Power.

Nunes did not offer any specific names, but replied by saying unfortunately his committee would “be bringing back a lot of people.” He also added that the Justice Department could “do their job and begin to investigate.”

Partial transcript as follows:

INGRAHAM: Adam Schiff, your Democrat counterpart, has said that you have become, you, have become an obstacle to the Trump-Russia collusion investigation because, you know, you stepped aside and then you didn’t step aside. Can you clear that up for us because that’s confusing to people? People think you recused yourself, but you never did. NUNES: There is a lot of crazy things that the media, the mainstream media says about me and others. But the bottom line is this: We are being obstructed in this investigation. We have for a long time. There is no question that I was attacked viciously by the left. You are well aware of it, to try to get me off. INGRAHAM: They were trying to intimidate you from speaking out, which is what they do to a lot of people, did they not? NUNES: Remember, it was all over me originally going to the White House. INGRAHAM: That you looked at these documents. NUNES: I looked at documents — INGRAHAM: The unmasking. NUNES: — where Trump officials had been unmasked. INGRAHAM: Yeah. Right. NUNES: Some of those ended up in the media. This is the problem with leaks from our major intelligence services. INGRAHAM: Deep state is leaking. They’re leaking to make you look bad. Are you going to bring back Susan Rice and others to testify? Samantha Power, bringing them back? NUNES: Unfortunately, we are bringing back a lot of the people, or the DOJ could do their job and begin to investigate. INGRAHAM: I’m not thinking Bob Mueller is going to rush to that. But maybe I’m just pessimistic. Thank you very much, congressman.

