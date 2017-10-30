Hillary on Mueller Indictments: ‘I Have a Great Chapter on Russia’ in My Book

Asked about today's indictments during book signing in Chicago, Hillary Clinton says, "I have a great chapter about Russia" in her book. pic.twitter.com/FRYiR9RWbe

Monday in Chicago at a signing for her book “What Happened,” former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was asked about the charges special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe brought against Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos.

Clinton said she wrote “a great chapter about Russia.”

While laughing, she said, “You can find out what happened and what is still happening.”

