Hillary on Mueller Indictments: ‘I Have a Great Chapter on Russia’ in My Book

by Pam Key30 Oct 20170

Monday in Chicago at a signing for her book “What Happened,” former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was asked about the charges special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe brought against Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos.

Clinton said she wrote  “a great chapter about Russia.”

While laughing, she said, “You can find out what happened and what is still happening.”

