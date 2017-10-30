Kelly: Mueller Probe ‘Is Very Distracting to the President’ – ‘Let the Legal Justice System Work’

During an interview broadcast on the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly stated that the Mueller probe is “very distracting” to the president and the administration’s reaction to the announced indictments is to let the justice system run its course.

advertisement

Kelly said, “I think the reaction of the administration is let the legal justice system work. Everyone’s innocent — presumed innocent, and we’ll see what goes.”

He added that the staff at the White House is “very comfortable” to serve the nation and “The vast majority of the staff would have nothing to do with any of this kind of thing. So, there’s no worry about it.”

Kelly later stated that the Mueller investigation “should wrap up soon. It would seem that they’re towards the end of the witness pile, and, I don’t know how much longer it could possibly go on. But we’re in great hopes that it wraps up. It is very distracting to the president, as it would be to any citizen, to be investigated for something, while at the same time trying to carry the weight of what being president of the United States means on his shoulders.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett