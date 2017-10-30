SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

White House: ‘Today’s Announcement Has Nothing to Do With the President’

by Pam Key30 Oct 20170

Monday at the White House press briefing, when asked about the charges special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe brought against three former Trump campaign aides, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the announcement had “nothing to do with the president.”

Huckabee Sanders said, “There is no intention or plan to make any changes in regards to the special counsel. But look today’s announcement has nothing to do with the president, has nothing to do with the president’s campaign or campaign activity.”

