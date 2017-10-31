SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Bernie Sanders: ‘Americans Are Not Staying Up Every Day Worrying About Russia’s Interference in Our Election’

by Jeff Poor31 Oct 20170

Monday on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) argued that while the investigation into allegations of Russian interference in 2016 presidential election was important, it was also important to not lose track of what he called “bread and butter issues.”

Sanders explained to host Seth Meyers that this was because Americans were “not staying up every day worrying about Russia’s interference,” but other more pressing needs.

“Equally important, or more important — we have got to focus on the bread and butter issues that mean so much to ordinary Americans,” he said. “Americans are not staying up every day worrying about Russia’s interference in our election. They’re wondering how they’re going to send their kids to college. They’re wondering how they’re going to be able to pay the rent. They are worried about whether they can afford health care. They’re worried about the income they make — if it is enough to put food on the table. We are the wealthiest country in the history of the world. And our job is to create an economy that works for all of us and not just the 1 percent. And those are issues that we absolutely cannot afford to lose sight of.”

