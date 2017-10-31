Clay Travis: Kaepernick Could Be a Fit to Back Up Brady in New England

Clay Travis suggested on his radio show that the New England Patriots could turn to free agent Colin Kaepernick to back up Tom Brady after the team traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers Monday.

Travis noted the relationship President Donald Trump has with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick as a potential issue, but said Kaepernick could be a “fit” with the team because they are known to take players who are “difficult to deal with” and make it work.

“[T]here have been a lot of guys over the years who have a found a way to fit in the Patriots system, even though they have been considered malcontents everywhere else before that point,” Travis said Tuesday.

