CNN’s Tapper: Allahu Akbar ‘Sometimes Said Under the Most Beautiful of Circumstances,’ Too Often Heard ‘in Moments Like This’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper discussed reports that the New York City attacker yelled “Allahu Akbar” while allegedly carrying out a terror attack.

Tapper commented that “Allahu Akbar, God is great” was sometimes said “under the most beautiful of circumstances,” but too often in circumstances of terror attacks.

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: “Shimon Prokupecz has some breaking news that might bear on your take on this horrific incident.”

PROKUPECZ: That’s right, Jake. So what we’re told, I’m told by three sources now that the NYPD and the FBI are investigating this as a terrorism incident. Our understanding is that, according to witnesses who police have now talked to, they’re saying — they’re telling police that they heard the driver saying, yelling, ‘Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar,’ during this incident, which is now leading authorities to believe that this is, as a result, that this is now a terrorism case. And I’m just getting an update now that the FBI is taking over this case because it appears now that this is terrorism.

TAPPER: The Arabic chant, Allahu Akbar, God is great, sometimes said under the most beautiful of circumstances, and too often we hear it being said in moments like this. General Clapper, when you were director of national intelligence, you had afternoons like the one that the director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, is having right now. What goes through your mind? And what are the actions that you’re ordering the intelligence agencies to take?