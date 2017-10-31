SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney Dresses as Prison Inmate for Halloween

by Trent Baker31 Oct 20170

In what appears to be a shot at Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, TMZ Sports released video of Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney dressed as a prison inmate at a Halloween party.

McNair faced criticism for referring to players’ National Anthem protests as “inmates running the prison.”

In the video, Clowney is seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit at a team party.

McNair reportedly apologized to the players for his comments, but the majority of the team knelt Sunday before they played the Seattle Seahawks to show their displeasure.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x