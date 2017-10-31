Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney Dresses as Prison Inmate for Halloween

In what appears to be a shot at Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, TMZ Sports released video of Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney dressed as a prison inmate at a Halloween party.

McNair faced criticism for referring to players’ National Anthem protests as “inmates running the prison.”

In the video, Clowney is seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit at a team party.

McNair reportedly apologized to the players for his comments, but the majority of the team knelt Sunday before they played the Seattle Seahawks to show their displeasure.

