Dem Rep Nadler: New York City Attack ‘Probably Has Nothing to Do With Immigration’

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) argued the president is engaging in hypocrisy by talking about immigration right after the terrorist attack in New York City while avoiding gun control after the Las Vegas shooting and the attack probably doesn’t have anything to do with immigration.

Nadler said, “Well, it’s total hypocrisy obviously, as you pointed out, after the Las Vegas gun attack, it’s wrong to talk about gun policy. But here he can go off half-cocked and talk about immigration policy, when this probably has nothing to do with immigration. And he just uses the culture wars and any excuse he gets to rally his base.”

He added that the attacker “was vetted. By all accounts, there was nothing particularly dangerous about him.”

Nadler also said that if he could talk to the president, he would tell him “the best thing you can do is stop talking about irrelevancies. I mean, immigration policy is a fit subject to debate, but not in terms of this.”

