SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Flake on Trump Attacking Schumer: ‘We Shouldn’t Look for Blame’ the Day After

by Pam Key1 Nov 20170

Wednesday on Capitol Hill, in response to President Donald Trump’s criticisms of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his role in the so-called Diversity Visa Lottery program after reports that alleged attacker Sayfullo Saipov used it to enter the United States, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) declared that we “shouldn’t look for blame” just one day after a terror attack.

Flake said, “Shoot, express some solidarity with those who are trying to fix this program — I mean fix the situation.”

He added, “We shouldn’t look for blame one day after like this.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x