Flake on Trump Attacking Schumer: ‘We Shouldn’t Look for Blame’ the Day After

Wednesday on Capitol Hill, in response to President Donald Trump’s criticisms of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his role in the so-called Diversity Visa Lottery program after reports that alleged attacker Sayfullo Saipov used it to enter the United States, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) declared that we “shouldn’t look for blame” just one day after a terror attack.

advertisement

Flake said, “Shoot, express some solidarity with those who are trying to fix this program — I mean fix the situation.”

He added, “We shouldn’t look for blame one day after like this.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN