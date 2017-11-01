Schiff: Uranium One Investigation ‘A Response To a Call That Steve Bannon Made’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the new investigation into the Uranium One deal, as laid out in Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Peter Schweizer’s book “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich,” is “a response to a call that Steve Bannon made a few weeks ago” and similar calls by the president during an interview on “AC360” on CNN.

Schiff said, “I noticed an appreciable uptick in the pace and also the unilateral actions of the committee, that is actions taken without consultation with the minority. And we have seen ample evidence of that with the new investigation of Uranium One, with the subpoenas being issued by the chair, that I think are a response to a call that Steve Bannon made a few weeks ago that the Republicans need to bring these investigations to a halt and turn their attention and focus to investigating Hillary Clinton. So, I think we are seeing in Congress a response to what Bannon is urging and what the president is urging. I don’t think it’s in the interest of our investigation, and I do think it’s an effort to distract and place the focus elsewhere.”

Schiff added, “I think that Mr. Bannon may have been right when he said that he has more influence outside the building than he does inside the building. It’s hard for me to escape the conclusion that this sudden interest in the Uranium One investigation or transaction is unrelated to the president continually urging, hey, Republicans, do something, literally all in caps the same week that information leaks that the people close to him may be under indictment. He’s urging the Republicans to do something, but all along he’s been urging them not to investigate Russia, but to investigate Hillary Clinton, and Bannon the same way. And I think we are seeing the very tangible results of that.”

