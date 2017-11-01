Watch: Astros’ Carlos Correa Proposes to Girlfriend After World Series Win

SHE SAID YES! 1 night, 2 rings for Carlos Correa. https://t.co/N4XLUPL6yW

Shortly after winning a ring Wednesday night, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa gave another ring away.

The 23-year-old pulled a ring out of his pocket following his team’s 5-1 World Series Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez:

“[Winning the World Series] is one of the biggest steps of my life. One of the biggest accomplishments of my life. And right now I’m about to take another big step in my life,” the shortstop said before turning to 2016’s Miss Texas USA.

Rodriguez said yes, and the two celebrated on the field.

