SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Astros’ Carlos Correa Proposes to Girlfriend After World Series Win

by Trent Baker1 Nov 20170

Shortly after winning a ring Wednesday night, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa gave another ring away.

The 23-year-old pulled a ring out of his pocket following his team’s 5-1 World Series Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez:

“[Winning the World Series] is one of the biggest steps of my life. One of the biggest accomplishments of my life. And right now I’m about to take another big step in my life,” the shortstop said before turning to 2016’s Miss Texas USA.

Rodriguez said yes, and the two celebrated on the field.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x