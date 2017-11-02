DNC Chair on Donna Brazile’s Allegation Hillary Rigged 2016 Primary: ‘We’re Moving Forward’

Thursday on CNBC, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez seemed to dodge when questioned about his predecessor Donna Brazile’s allegations that 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had rigged the 2016 Democratic primary.

advertisement

Perez said “We’re moving forward.”

He continued, “One of my goals here as DNC chair is to make sure that the nominating process for 2020 is a process that is totally fair and transparent for everybody. That is what we are fighting for. That is what we will do.”

He added, “We are going to set the primary debate schedule well in advance of when we know who the candidates will be there. We have to make sure everything is fair and open, and everybody has a fair shake.”

(h/t RCP)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN