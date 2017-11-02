GOP Sen Cotton: ‘Not Many Dumber Ways’ to Give Citizenship Than With a Diversity Lottery

. @SenTomCotton : There's not many dumber ways to give citizenship in the U.S. than by a mere lottery on the basis of some kind of diversity pic.twitter.com/uyiXzhb3BA

Thursday on the Fox News Channel, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized the so-called Diversity Lottery immigration policy, which was reportedly how alleged New York City terrorist attacker Sayfullo Saipov immigrated to the United States.

Cotton urged passage of legislation he proposed that would end the program.

“There’s not many dumber ways to give citizenship in this country than to do it with a mere lottery on the basis of some kind of diversity,” Cotton said. “So, my legislation would eliminate the diversity lottery and it would focus on bringing high-skilled immigrants that could contribute to our economy, stand on their own two feet, pay taxes and not get paid welfare. We should move promptly with that legislation, especially given the fact that so many of the countries that benefit most from the diversity lottery our own government says have problems with terrorism.”

