Keith Olbermann: I Believe Osama bin Laden Did Less to Damage America than Trump

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” former ESPN and MSNBC broadcaster Keith Olbermann said he believed Osama bin Laden did less to hurt the United States than President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

HOSTIN: You said recently via tweet that Trump and his family have done more damage to America than bin Laden and ISIS combined. Do you believe that?

OLBERMANN: Yeah, we did really well after 9/11. I don’t think that the country has given itself enough credit for what we did not do. We did not restrict all the freedoms in this country. We did not single out people.

MCCAIN: 3,000 people died on 9/11.

OLBERMANN: Yes.

MCCAIN: The comparison is absurd.

OLBERMANN: But more people died in the Iraq War than died in 9/11. We didn’t need to be there as a response.

MCCAIN: You think Bin Laden did less to damage America than President Trump?

OLBERMANN: Yes.

MCCAIN: Can I tell you something? When I hear rhetoric like that, I think Whoopi and I are in agreement that we want Americans to come together. Rhetoric like that is so damaging. By the way, my brother fought in the Iraq war and deployed numerous times. So before we start tit for tatting, there’s a lot of service in my family. So I don’t understand, when you are saying things like that, bin Laden was dedicated to destruction of all, everything that we hold dear and our freedom, so when you compare it to that —