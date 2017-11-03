McAuliffe: Gillespie Has ‘The Most Racist Campaign We’ve Ever Seen in Virginia History’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe stated that Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie has run “most racist campaign we’ve ever seen in Virginia history.” He also stated that the controversial ad depicting a truck with a Gillespie sticker chasing children was wrong, but Gillespie “has created this” by taking the campaign into the gutter.

advertisement

McAuliffe said, “Ed, he’s run the most hateful, divisive, bigoted campaign I have ever seen in Virginia history. Sanctuary cities, we don’t have sanctuary cities.”

He later added, “Ed’s whole campaign, he’s taken this campaign into the gutter. It’s the most racist campaign we’ve ever seen in Virginia history.”

McAuliffe commented on the ad depicting a pickup truck with a Gillespie sticker chasing children by stating that the ad “wasn’t fair. And I said immediately they shouldn’t have run the ad. It was a Latino group who ran the ad. It was not Ralph Northam’s campaign. However, the Latino community in Virginia is outraged over the sanctuary city ads. He ran an ad, said that the MS-13 gang in Virginia — first of all, the ad was from some prisoners in El Salvador. It wasn’t even the MS-13 gang. It was a rival gang. But he has created this. He took this campaign into the gutter.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett