Pelosi on Brazile DNC Accusations: ‘Let’s Focus on What’s Really Important to Our Country’

During a press conference on Friday, House Minority Leader Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) commented on Donna Brazile’s accusations against the DNC by stating she wants to “focus on what’s really important to our country.”

Pelosi said, “You know what, you haven’t heard me relitigate last year’s election. I wasn’t involved in the presidential. I’m only looking forward. this is about the future. I haven’t had time to be reading any of that anyway, but nonetheless, what I’ve seen on the little tape running across the screen. Let’s focus on what’s really important to our country.”

She added, “I have responsibility for what I have responsibility for. I don’t have any interest in what I don’t have responsibility for when it comes to other campaigns.”

