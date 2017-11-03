Watch: Sebastian Gorka Takes on ‘Islamic House of Wisdom’ Imam Over NYC Terror Attack, Iran

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, chief strategist for the MAGA Coalition, debated Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi of the Islamic House of Wisdom over Iran in the wake of this week’s terror attack in New York City.

Transcript as follows:

HANNITY: Joining us now, reaction from the author, “Defeating Jihad,” former assistant to president, Sebastian Gorka, and also from the Islamic House of Wisdom, Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi. Do you think Iran is good country, don’t you, Imam?

IMAM MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI, ISLAMIC HOUSE OF WISDOM: So are you talking about New York or about Iran now?

HANNITY: I am asking you a question. Do you think Iran is a good country? Do you not?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: I know that somebody is fighting ISIS in the Middle East — Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Syria, all of them are fighting ISIS while your friend is not helping them in medical services and Air Force.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You are saying — I have a very simple, I’ve a simple basic question. Just answer the question. Do you think Iran is a good country? Do you think it is run by good people?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: Iran is great country, Iranian nation a great nation. Obviously, thousands of years of civilization. But let us talk about —

HANNITY: Let me say this, the problem with your answer as I bring our other guest in.

(CROSSTALK)

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: Hate-mongering and fear-mongering, Sean and division and discrimination … You cannot make America great with this kind of mentality.

(CROSSTALK)

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: We have serious problems. We need serious solutions not the ignorance solutions. Serious solution.

HANNITY: Hang on a second Imam, Imam Mohammad please. We have other guest. Dr. Gorka. They are the number one Foxy war funder, exporter of terror in the entire world. I know Imam Elahi is speaking from his heart. I have interviewed him before. He will not condemn this. How do we deal with their export?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: You said the same thing about Saudi Arabia. By the way.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka and their support of radical Islamic terror.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Sean, when I came to the White House, I was brought in as a strategist for the president and the national security, specifically counterterrorism. My focus had been Sunni terrorism. Why? Because of September 11, Al Qaeda, ISIS. I have to admit, with the briefings I received with the meetings I had, in the sit room and the NSC, over very short period of time, I realized, that we will crush the Sunni extremists. ISIS is on the ropes. I’ve come to the conclusion, Sean, the biggest threat to America is the Shia jihadism of Iran.

HANNITY: Let me ask Imam. Iman, is it wrong the way Iran practices Sharia law?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: It looks like President Trump is talking about Sharia when he is talking about death penalty. By the way, I am asking Dr. Gorka.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Why are you so angry Imam, you are being angry and defensive? Why are you so defensive?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: What about Joseph Christian, what about James (inaudible), what about Stephen Paddock? You never asked me about this question. They are the American ISIS.

HANNITY: We just had eight people slaughtered. Sir — the man said, let me finish. I will send it to Dr. Gorka –Allahu Akbar. That is what he said that we hear all the time, Dr. Gorka.

GORKA: Right, he shouted, God is greater. Every single attack of significance, we see an individual who said they’re a Muslim, they’re a jihadi. We are not at war with Islam, but we are at war with people who say, I am going to kill you, because you are an infidel. That is a threat to America.

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: There is nothing wrong with Allahu Akbar, Sean. There is nothing wrong, but that means God is great.

HANNITY: Why does it happen in every terror incident?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: The problem is —

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Imam, why do we hear it so often like on 9/11, and like this week. There are eight dead New Yorkers. I live in New York. I take it personally. Eight dead New Yorkers. Many more injured. Why do we keep hearing it and when there are terror attacks? Why is the country you support, Iran, talk about the death of America and the death of Israel? And wear the American flag.

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: Sean, let me answer. The problem is not with God is great. You believe that God is great, don’t you? Dr. Gorka, do you believe God is great? … The problem is with those people who do not follow God, do not follow Allah.

HANNITY: Do you mean like the hostile regime that is Iran, Dr. Gorka?

(CROSSTALK)

Dr. Gorka?

GORKA: Let’s be very clear here. We are talking about a regime that is a theocracy. That says religion controls everything. We are talking about a regime that just now, the ayatollah said that the United States is its number one enemy. This is a hostile, aggressive regime that is destabilizing the whole region.

HANNITY: And funding terror. Sebastian?

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: Dr. Gorka, so many people argue very much and I know that you support Israel. You support Israeli Netanyahu. There are a lot of people who say that you are Nazi and you justified the genocide of Jews in Germany. Is that true? I mean there is lot of death all over.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka? All right let him talk, Dr. Gorka?

(CROSSTALK)

GORKA: There are many people said very nasty things about me and the president, and I would be very, very concerned that the New York Post, Politico, Buzzfeed, CNN said nice things about me, because they are not interested in the things that I am interested in when it comes to the safety of this nation.

MOHAMMAD ALI ELAHI: But you Dr. Gorka never call —

HANNITY: We are out time.