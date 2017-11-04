SNL’s Cold Open: Alec Baldwin’s Trump Says Harvey Weinstein Could’ve Gotten Away With Everything Had He Run for President

During this week’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, Alec Baldwin in the role of President Donald Trump spoke with former campaign manager Paul Manafort, played by Alex Moffat, regarding his federal indictment.

Baldwin’s Trump wanted to ensure “Manafort” was not wearing a wire while the two discussed private matters, so they got in the shower together.

In the shower, Baldwin’s character took a jab at both Trump and “idiot” Harvey Weinstein, saying the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein could have gotten away with all of his sexual harassment allegations had he run for president.

“[W]hat an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is,” Baldwin stated. “He could have gotten away with all of it if only he had gotten himself elected president.”

Beck Bennett then joined in on the shower as Vice President Mike Pence, and Kate McKinnon playing Attorney General Jeff Sessions later hopped in. “Pence” washed Moffat’s back.

