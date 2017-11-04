Brooks on Brazile DNC Allegations: ‘Our Elites Really Do Stink’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to Donna Brazile’s allegations against the DNC by saying the DNC’s behavior is an example of how “our elites really do stink.”

Brooks said, “[T]hose of us who are trying to rebut populists like Trump have the disadvantage that our elites really do stink. And this is an advantage — example of that. Like, we — it was sort of an open secret that the DNC was on Hillary Clinton’s side. We saw it from the schedule of the debates all through the year. They didn’t want to have them. Because they didn’t want to give Sanders the platform. But this goes beyond what even I imagined was the level of collusion. I mean, it’s a pretty sleazy economic takeover of a party apparatus, against the bylaws of that apparatus. It’s just not something a normal campaign that respects institutions and how things should work should do. And so they colluded, apparently, according to Donna Brazile, in a pretty major way. And if you were a Sanders person, you have every right to be completely upset.”

