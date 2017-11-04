Coulter on ‘Diversity Lottery’: ‘Every Place There Is Diversity There Is Civil War’

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter appeared on “Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World” Saturday and weighed in on the terrorist attack in New York City earlier this week.

Coulter ripped the diversity visa lottery, which was the method used by the terror suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, to get into the country and questioned the merits of the policy that was heralded for “diversity.”

“Every place there is diversity there is civil war, countries are breaking up,” Coulter told host Jesse Watters. “It’s never been a good thing.”

She added, “Look at just Ireland. They’re all Irish and the Catholics and Protestants can’t get along.”

