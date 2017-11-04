McConnell: Tangible Improvements to the Legal Immigration System ‘Ought to Be Attached to DACA’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hugh Hewitt,” Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that improvements to the American legal immigration system should be tied to DACA.

Hewitt asked McConnell, “Is there a compromise to be had on immigration that will get us DACA, some border security, and some additional vetting from people from suspect countries?”

McConnell answered, “Yeah, I think so. The Democrats desperately want DACA. Republicans are not necessarily opposed to that. The president has set it up in such a way that we have an incentive to act here. Because he’s given us six months to come up with a proposal. I think there ought to be something related to making the American legal immigration system better, achieved along with DACA. It could be border security. It could be ending chain migration. It could be the diversity quotas. It — but something that tangibly improves the legal immigration system in this country, I think, ought to be attached to DACA.”

