Brazile: ‘Donald Trump Loves to Distract Us and Divide Us’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile said President Donald Trump “loves to distract us and divide us.”

When asked about death threats, Brazile said, “Every day, especially when Donald Trump would go out there and tweet. Look, I have worked on campaigns all of my adult life. I have been called some of the worst things in America. When Donald Trump would attack me, I got the threats were just unbearable.”

She continued, “My house right now is — I’ve got every different kind of security device. I had to get my home swept. The DNC offices swept twice. It was horrible.”

She added, “Donald Trump likes to distract. What he should be focusing on is protecting our country from being hacked again. He should be working with Congress to ensure that the American people will feel confident that we are going to have a good election season in 2017, 2018. Donald Trump loves to distract us and divide us. I’m not playing his game.”

