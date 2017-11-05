Brazile: ‘I Was Under Tremendous Pressure After Secretary Clinton Fainted to Have a ‘Plan B”

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile revealed after 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton fainted at an event to commemorate the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, she faced pressure to have a backup plan for Democrats in that year’s presidential election.

With less than two months to go before the presidential election, Brazile said she had to come up with what she referred to as a “plan B.”

“As you well know, the charter of the DNC, as well as the convention rules, say that the chairperson, shall, in consultation with the leadership in Congress and others, and so I had to put in on the table, George, because I was under tremendous pressure after Secretary Clinton fainted to have a quote, unquote, ‘plan B,'” she said. “I didn’t want a plan B. Plan A was great for me. I supported Hillary, and I wanted her to win. But we were under pressure.”

