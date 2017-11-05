Chuck Todd to DNC Chair Tom Perez on Latino Victory Fund: ‘Are All Pickup Truck Drivers Racist?’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd pressed Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez on an ad by the Latino Victory Fund that portrayed the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, Ed Gillespie supporters as racists.

Host Chuck Todd asked, “I’m sure you’ve been familiar with the ad itself and the controversy around the ad. And the Republican Party’s response, that it was basically — Democrats don’t like it when, you know, when Republicans stereotype. Aren’t you stereotyping? I drive a pickup truck. Are all pickup truck drivers racist? That’s what the ad — do you understand why some people think the ad implies that?”

Perez answered, “Well, you know, let’s be clear, Chuck, about what’s happening in the race in Virginia and all too many other races, dog whistle politics. Steve Bannon just endorsed Ed Gillespie in Virginia this morning, and throughout this campaign, Ed Gillespie has been fearmongering. He’s doing the same thing that Donald Trump did. That’s not fair. That’s not right. Virginia under Ralph Northam’s leadership and Justin Fairfax leadership, they’re looking for ways to unite people. When you hit the bully back, and the bully starts crying, those are crocodile tears to me.”

