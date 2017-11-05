Cuban: Only 10 Percent Chance I’ll Run for President in 2020

On this weekend’s “Fox News Sunday,” Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank personality was asked by host Chris Wallace about the prospects of a 2020 presidential run.

“How seriously are you thinking about running for president yourself in 2020?” Wallace asked.

Cuban, who has said he would run as a Republican if he ran for president, said the chances were very low.

“Thinking? Quite a bit. Would I do it? I’d say right now it’s 10 percent,” he replied. “My — what holds me back more than anything is my family.”

