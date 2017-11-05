Dick Morris: Sanders-Clinton Divide Will Affect the Democratic Party for the Next Decade

Sunday on New York AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable,” political commentator and former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris predicted that the allegations of collusion between the Clintons and the Democratic National Committee in the 2016 presidential campaign will divide the Democratic Party for the next decade.

“The Democratic Party has always had a fundamental cleavage within it of those who made economic policy their priority and those who made social policy, women’s issues and civil rights and so on, their priority,” Morris explained.

He added, “Bill Clinton took away the party from the control of the social activists and made it about economics and about the working class. Hillary Clinton took it away from the economic focus and made it a focus on social rights — [LGBT] rights, reproductive freedom, all of those concerns rather than the need for jobs and higher wages and more income equality. That cleavage, fundamentally, is mirrored in the Bernie Sanders-Hillary Clinton confrontation. And the pro-Hillary bias of the committee, basically subordinating economic issues to social issues, continues and is going to be the fissure that will divide the Democratic Party for the next decade.”

